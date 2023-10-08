Morocco welcomes annual meeting of IMF and World Bank a month after deadly earthquake

Laundry belonging to people who were displaced by the earthquake is put out against a tree in Ouirgane, outside Marrakech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Villagers in hard-hit regions are weighing how to best rebuild as Moroccan authorities begin to providing rehousing funds to those whose homes were destroyed by last month's earthquake.
Their original timeline was delayed by the pandemic, but the meeting beginning Monday arrives at an apropos time. After a devastating earthquake last month killed nearly 3,000 and wreaked $11.7 billion in damages, both officials and civil society groups are eagerly anticipating discussions about how to promote economic resiliency in light of natural disaster.
Often lenders of last resort, the IMF and the World Bank use billions in loans and assistance to buoy struggling economies and encourage countries operating in deficit to implement reforms they say promote stability and growth. headtopics.com
“It’s a time of multiple crises, particularly for Arab and African countries who’ve been hit by various exogenous shocks not of their making,” said Iskander Erzini Vernoit, the director of the Morocco-based Imal Initiative for Climate & Development.
In the aftermath of the earthquake, the IMF approved a $1.3 billion loan to “help strengthen its preparedness and resilience against natural disasters" in Morocco — a longtime borrower who has used loans and credit to weather economic downturns, including most recently when the pandemic hit tourism and exports particularly hard. headtopics.com
Signs of the country’s rapid economic development will be on display in Marrakech, where streets have been swept and damaged landmarks.