Morning Traffic Returns to 10 Freeway in Downtown LA After Fire Damage

Morning traffic returned without much fanfare Monday to the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, propped up by a series of temporary shoring structures and still bearing black scorch marks from the massive fire that burned under the overpass this month.

A small army of construction workers erected the shoring posts over the last week with 'more than 100 tons of large steel beams and enough 12-by-12-inch heavy wooden posts to stretch over a mile if placed end to end,' according to a news release from the California Department of Transportation. Although commuters can drive on the freeway now that the shoring has taken weight off the fire-damaged concrete columns, there is still repair work to be done, and there will probably be incremental closures for repairs on the upper portion of the freeway, according to officials. 'A lot of the work is actually going to be happening underneath the road,' Rafael Molina, deputy director of Caltrans' Division of Traffic Operations, said during a Monday morning traffic briefing. But the actual nature of that work remains unclea





