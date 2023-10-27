Mormon mom takes off with son, 16, whom she believes was 'chosen by God in the Second Coming of Christ'

Amanda Knox, husband’s peculiar bedroom habit horrifies internet: ‘You’ve been doing it wrong’Missing F-35 stealth jet presumed to have crashed spotted ‘almost going inverted’ before disaster: witness

Blaze Thibaudeau, his mother Spring Thibaudeau, his sister Abi Snarr, 23, and his uncle Brooke Hale reportedly took off to Idaho from Arizona after buying thousands of dollars worth of survival gear, “They feel they needed to take him to an undisclosed location where he would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming,” the worried dad told the local outlet.

The four family members haven't been heard from since Monday, and Blaze Thibaudeau is legally required to return to his dad, according to East Idaho News.

She also engaged in energy healing sessions, which caused him to become concerned. Ben Thibaudeau suggested they “talk to our ecclesiastical leader,” and their bishop advised Spring to “stop if she wanted the marriage to survive,” the father revealed.

Despite Abi and Spring’s obsession with the second coming of Christ, Ben Thibaudeau insisted that Blaze — and the couple’s other children — were not interested in it. Abi Snarr’s husband Brayden received a frantic call from her, and he found her at home packing bags and surrounded by newly purchased hunting supplies. She told them they had to leave immediately to catch a flight to Boise, where the family was spotted on airport security footage, East Idaho News reported. headtopics.com

