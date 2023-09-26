Morgan Wallen enlists Peyton and Eli Manning to announce he's extending concert tour

Morgan Wallen called on football's Peyton and Eli Manning to announce that his One Night at a Time tour is being extended with 10 new dates through August 2024. Wallen then ponders the NFL legend’s suggestion before adding, “Eli, that’s a great idea,” and hanging up.

The video then kicks over to Eli Manning, who delivers the news that Wallen’s One Night at a Time tour is extending into the new year, with new dates beginning in April 2024.

Sadly for Wallen’s L.A. fans, the country artist will not be making any additional tour stops in the greater L.A. area — he performed at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in July. But the singer will be the April 28 headliner on the third day of Stagecoach 2024 in Indio. Also, the 2024 tour will close out with an Aug. 8 show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. So there will be a couple of opportunities for SoCal Wallen-heads to see the superstar nearby.

