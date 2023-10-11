Morgan State to limit open access to campus after shooting

Five people were shot on Morgan State University’s campus this month in Baltimore. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)A week after a shooting on Morgan State University grounds, the school announced plans to enclose 90 percent of the campus to limit “unfettered access,” President David K. Wilson said during a campus town hall Tuesday evening.

The plan includes an extension of the Morgan Wall, a physical barrier on Hillen Road. The construction is in progress around the west campus, and the proposal calls for an extension down Argonne Drive and Cold Spring Lane, Wilson said. It also calls for “strategic placement” of security personnel at entry and exit points, as well as more guard booths and blue security lights, Wilson said.

The proposed security enhancements for the first phase at the public university are projected to cost about $22 million. The proposal will be submitted to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), Wilson said. Since the incident, the university has increased security patrols by Baltimore Police and Morgan State police. An armed campus police officer is now stationed in front of Thurgood Marshall Hall 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Wilson said.He said there will be more contracted security guards stationed near the exteriors of all on-campus residence halls during the evening and night hours. headtopics.com

“I know that with the clarity now of the images sent out today, by the end of this town hall, there should be 120 tips coming in,” Wilson said.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Baltimore police release clear images of suspects wanted for questioning in Morgan State University shootingThe Baltimore Police Department released new images obtained of two persons of interest in an Oct. 3 shooting at Morgan State University that left five people injured.

Morgan State University plans to build a wall around campus after shooting during homecoming weekMorgan State University leaders are planning to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus after a shooting last week left five people injured during homecoming festivities. University President David Wilson said during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening that the barrier will encircle 90% of campus and effectively “eliminate unfettered access.” He said security upgrades were already underway before the shooting and are now proceeding with more urgency. No arrests have been made

Morgan State University plans to build a wall around campus after shooting during homecoming weekMorgan State University leaders are planning to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus after a shooting last week left five people injured during homecoming festivities

Morgan State University plans to build a wall around campus after shooting during homecoming weekMorgan State University leaders are planning to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus after a shooting last week left five people injured during homecoming festivities

Guatemala's president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-electGuatemala's president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. Protesters are demanding that prosecutors stop what they consider to be the political persecution of Arévalo. The current president, Alejandro Giammattei, has said in a taped message that he would arrest the protest leaders, who he claims are funded and advised by foreigners. Giammattei's remarks have been the strongest

Guatemala's president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-electGuatemala's president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo