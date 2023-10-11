Morgan State to Fence Off Most of Campus After Shooting

Morgan State University’s push for additional security measures comes after last week’s shooting that left four students and a Baltimore County resident injured.

Morgan State University plans to erect new physical barriers to limit access to campus and make other security upgrades after five people were injured in a shooting during homecoming week at the historically Black college.

Morgan State University plans to build a wall around campus after shooting during homecoming weekMorgan State University leaders are planning to build a wall around most of the northeast Baltimore campus after a shooting last week left five people injured during homecoming festivities. University President David Wilson said during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening that the barrier will encircle 90% of campus and effectively “eliminate unfettered access.” He said security upgrades were already underway before the shooting and are now proceeding with more urgency. No arrests have been made

Morgan State to limit open access to campus after shootingPresident David K. Wilson addressed the campus regarding new security measures in the wake of a shooting at the historically Black university in Baltimore.