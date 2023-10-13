Morgan Stanley downgrades this Chinese e-commerce stock on weak consumer demand

Uncertainty around growth and profitability for JD.com has kept Morgan Stanley "waiting for the silver lining." The bank downgraded shares to equal-weight from overweight. It also slashed its price target to $33 from $55. The new price target suggests shares could gain 18.5% from Thursday's close.

He warned that, if JD.com can't successfully implement its low-price strategy, the company could be in a structurally less favorable position in China's e-commerce market. China has been undergoing what some of the country's top leaders call a " tortuous " economic recovery, as it emerges from its zero-Covid policies. It is also undergoing a slump in its real estate market .

