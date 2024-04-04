Morgan Stanley and UBS Compete to Add Bitcoin ETFs to Their Platforms

According to crypto insider Andrew AP Abacus, both Morgan Stanley and UBS are set to add Bitcoin ETFs to their platform next week. The competition between the two investment banks to be the first wirehouse to offer Bitcoin ETFs is heating up. Morgan Stanley is aiming to beat UBS in becoming the first wirehouse to fully approve the Bitcoin ETF. Internal notes from Morgan Stanley suggest that they may announce their move into Bitcoin ETFs a few days before.

Bloomberg ETF expert Eric Balchunas confirms that neither Morgan Stanley nor UBS have added Bitcoin ETFs yet, but they are waiting for one of them to make the first move

