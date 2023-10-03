More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers set for three-day strike

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers plan to walk off the job starting Wednesday morning in what would be the largest health-care strike in U.S. history, seizing on momentum in the labor movement across multiple industries.

Workers in California, Oregon, Colorado and Washington state expect to launch a three-day strike, with direct implications for thousands of patients. Unions have been locked in a contentious debate with the nonprofit private health-care giant over wages, outsourcing and staffing shortages for six months, with Kaiser officials maintaining that health-care providers across the country have struggled to attract and retain workers in recent years — even as the pandemic receded.

The strike at Kaiser arrives during a year of heightened labor activity in the United States. More than 375,000 workers have walked off the job this year so far, making itsince 2000, according to Bloomberg Law’s database of work stoppages. In Hollywood, 160,000 actors have been on strike since July, demanding higher wages and guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence.

Paula Coleman, a 10-year clinical lab assistant who oversees blood and urine testing for Kaiser in Englewood, Colo., and will strike this week, said she wants Kaiser to address low staffing levels in her lab that jeopardize patient care and safety. headtopics.com

The Kaiser strike will also involve a limited number of nurses. Justin Seronko, 35, an emergency room nurse at the Kaiser medical center in Moreno Valley, Calif., said he is going on strike to see dwindling staffing levels addressed at his hospital.

The one-stop-shop care model is what attracted Curling, the Virginia optometrist, to Kaiser 15 years ago, but she said vacancies mean she waits longer to see patients, rarely takes a lunch break and routinely works late.“It falls on the providers,” Curling said in a phone interview Monday night. “We want to provide the best quality and we do, but it falls on us to put in that extra time.

