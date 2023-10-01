More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers prepare for three-day strike

Kaiser to hire at least 10,000 employees by the end of 2023, and they chafed at a company proposal offering annual pay increases between 2 and 4 percent, saying they don’t match the rising cost of living.Outsourcing is also a sticking point.

Worker shortages are fueling America's biggest labor crises Caroline Lucas, executive director of the coalition of unions, said Friday that health care workers plan to keep negotiating with Kaiser through the weekend, although “there can be no agreement until Kaiser executives stop bargaining in bad faith with front line health care workers over the solutions needed to end the Kaiser short-staffing crisis.”

As of Saturday night, Kaiser had not answered a list of questions submitted to them Friday. The company said in its Thursday update that it remains committed to reaching an agreement.It acknowledged concerns about staffing and burnout, but said every provider in the nation is facing those issues because 5 million health care workers left their jobs in the “” of 2021 and 2022. The company said it has already hired 9,800 people for union positions this year, and is on track to reach the milestone of 10,000 by early October.

“Given the progress being made in national bargaining, there is no reason to strike,” reads an unsigned statement posted on Kaiser’s website Thursday. “We will ask our employees to reject any call to walk away from their jobs, their patients, and their colleagues.”

Health care providers have struggled with staffing issues since 2020, when a flood of coronavirus patients left them working long hours. Case numbers subsided in 2022 but the staffing problems remained.“We just saw a mass exodus in the health care field,” says Megan Mayes, a patient care representative at a Kaiser facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. Mayes said a lot of her colleagues have left the industry altogether, taking jobs elsewhere that offer better pay for a less frenetic work schedule.

Catherine Engler, who works at a Kaiser facility in Carlsbad, Calif., says the staffing issues have never been this bad in her 36 years as a nurse. There are three nurses in her clinic, she says, and there’s typically no replacement when one of them takes time off.

“We see anywhere from 50 to 100 appointments in a day, with appointments ranging 15 minutes to an hour, and if you’re down a person the time crunch is there,” Engler said. “It causes a delay in care, in patients not being able to make it in on time.”

They endured covid. But some health-care workers mistrust the future.

Engler says she sees a shortage of not just nurses but also receptionists, technicians, lab workers, pharmacists and other roles that contribute to the smooth operation of a clinic. She says she increasingly finds herself taking on work that administrative staff should have handled, recalling a patient who planned to discontinue a critical treatment because of a billing issue. The union's proposal submitted in early August calls for 7 percent annual raises for the first two years of a four-year contract, tapering down to 6.5 percent in the third and fourth year. It would also set a $25 per hour minimum wage across the company and create a joint committee to handle staffing concerns. The company's most recent proposal includes wage increases of 4 percent in each of the first two years and 3 percent in the third and fourth years for Northern California and Washington, with 3 percent annual raises for facilities in other parts of the country. Kaiser wants to set minimum hourly pay rates of $21 to $23 for 2024, to be increased by $1 each year until 2026. Kaiser reported a net loss of $4.5 billion on $95.4 billion in annual revenue.