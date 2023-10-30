More than 70 people are missing after the latest deadly boat accident in Nigeria’s north

More than 70 people were missing on Monday after a boat capsized in northern Nigeria, according to authorities who deplored the frequent deadly boat accidents in Africa’s most populous country. The boat was carrying traders returning from a fish market in Taraba state’s Ardo-Kola district late Saturday when it capsized on the Benue River, which is one of Nigeria’s largest, the national emergency services said.

“Our body of water, which is one of the longest in the region, should be a veritable source of wealth and not death,” the governor said, according to a statement issued Monday by his office. Boat disasters are common in remote communities across the West African nation. This is the third involving more than 100 passengers in just four months. Most are attributed to overloading. Good, accessible roads are often lacking in those areas.

