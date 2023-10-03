The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

One of the boats was carrying 280 migrants, the islands’ emergency service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The state news agency EFE says it was the largest number in a single boat since human traffickers began to regularly use the Canary Island route in 1994.

Spanish Red Cross coordinator José Antonio Rodríguez Verona told The Associated Press he had not seen so many people in one boat since 2008, when 234 arrived in a single vessel. Only five of the migrants needed medical treatment on arrival at the small port of La Restinga on the southern tip of Hierro Island.

Hundreds of other migrants were intercepted trying to reach other islands in the archipelago, located off the northwest coast of Africa, and elsewhere on mainland Spain in recent days. Spain’s Interior Ministry says nearly 15,000 migrants reached the Canary Islands by boat from Jan 1 to Sept 30, 2023. That’s a 20% increase from same period last year. Most departed from Senegal. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

More than 500 migrants arrive on Spanish Canary Islands in 1 day. One boat carried 280 peopleEmergency services on the Spanish Canary Islands say more than 500 migrants have reached there in four large wooden boats this week

Wooden boat carrying nearly 300 refugees reaches Spain's Canary IslandsVessel carrying 280 refugees and migrants of 'sub-Saharan' origin reaches the archipelago after crossing one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the Atlantic Ocean.

Q4 Kicks Off Amid Significant Risks: Is the Bull Market Already Over?Market Overview Analysis by Investing.com (Francesco Casarella) covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, S&P 500 Futures. Read Investing.com (Francesco Casarella)'s latest article on Investing.com

S&P 500 Earnings Yield Hits Highest Level Since Mid-May ’23Stocks Analysis by Brian Gilmartin covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, S&P 500 Futures. Read Brian Gilmartin's latest article on Investing.com

Why Bears Should Be Taking Profits at This Point: What to Expect NextStocks Analysis by Jani Ziedins covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, S&P 500 Futures. Read Jani Ziedins's latest article on Investing.com

S&P 500 Dips Out of Bull Market as 30-Year Rate Nears 5%: What's Next?Market Overview Analysis by Michael Kramer covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, S&P 500 Futures. Read Michael Kramer's latest article on Investing.com