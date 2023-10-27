More than 50 countries to attend Ukraine peace talks in Malta: ‘Critical moment’

EXCLUSIVE - After two rounds of high-level international talks in Copenhagen and Jeddah, Ukraine is gathering partners to rally for peace in Malta Oct. 28-29. National security advisers will be discussing President Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace formula addressing everything from child abductions to environmental damage. Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Advisor took part in a similar summit in Saudi Arabia in August.

YERMAK: We have been repeatedly saying this. Those are Iranian drones. And when Iran provides Russia with those drones, Iran knows what they are used for. They are used to kill Ukrainians. Wars divide people. They also show who is on the side of light and who sides with devil. I am very happy that most people are on the right side. That's how we started closely working with American people. They understand that we have common values. Nothing has changed, we continue to fight.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Governments meet to discuss sustainable Critical Mineral strategies at Resourcing TomorrowOn the 27th of November, Resourcing Tomorrow will be holding its first Critical Minerals Ministerial Roundtable and Reception in London, in conjunction with the Critical Minerals Association and hosted by the UK All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG). Read more ⮕

9-year-old struck by vehicle in Saratoga Springs, in critical conditionA 9-year-old was life-flighted to Primary Children's Hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Western Drive and West Ruger Drive in Saratoga Springs Thursday evening. Read more ⮕

9-year-old boy airlifted in critical condition after being hit by car in Saratoga SpringsA 9-year-old boy was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle.According to Sgt. Derek Dalton with Saratoga Springs Police Read more ⮕

Suspect in critical condition, officer injured following shooting on Indy’s east sideA suspect is in critical condition and an officer was injured following a shooting involving IMPD officers on the east side of Indianapolis. Read more ⮕

OC security guard shot in Laguna Hills remains in critical conditionLarry Rojas had only been working as a security guard in the Nellie Gail Ranch neighborhood for two months when he was shot. Now, his family is seeking justice. Read more ⮕

Woman run over outside of Harrisville Walmart, admitted to ICU with critical injuriesA woman was critically injured when she was run over outside of a Walmart gas stop Thursday morning.Harrisville Police Department Assistant Chief Dennis Moore Read more ⮕