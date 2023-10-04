More than 239,000 global tech workers have been laid off so far in 2023

More than 239,000 global technology-sector employees have been laid off since the start of the year, according to data compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi.

The data show that 1,043 tech companies have laid off 239,603 employees thus far in 2023. Last year, 1,024 tech companies laid off a total of 154,336 employees, according to Layoffs.fyi. The most recent layoffs came from electronics maker Jabil Inc., JBL, +2.08% which said this week it is making “headcount reductions” but did not specify how many positions will be cut.Last month, “Fortnite” parent company Epic Games Inc. announced that would be laying off 16% of its workforce, or 830 employees.

Networking giant Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO, -0.37% and streaming company Roku Inc. ROKU, +2.21% have also announced job cuts recently, as the tech sector continued making layoffs. Software giant Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +1.78% announced more job cuts in July, in addition to the 10,000 cuts the company announced earlier this year.In June, Niantic Inc., the company that created the popular “Pokemon Go” game, announced 230 layoffs. headtopics.com

Also in June, the Wall Street Journal reported that stock-trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, +1.57% was laying off around 7% of its full-time staff, or about 150 people. “We’re ensuring operational excellence in how we work together on an ongoing basis,” a Robinhood spokesperson told MarketWatch. “In some cases, this may mean teams make changes based on volume, workload, org design and more.

