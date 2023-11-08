More than 20% of American adults rarely wake up feeling well-rested, survey finds

More than 20% of American adults say they 'rarely or never' wake up feeling well-rested, according to a new survey. Nearly half (43%) of survey respondents said they have experienced insomnia in 2023, and 17% said they've suffered from sleep apnea. The survey revealed some of the biggest sources of sleep struggles. Lack of sleep is compromising the mental health of 78% of adults, survey finds. The survey identified the biggest concerns that are hindering Americans’ sleep.

In addition to these general worries, there are also specific concerns that may keep Americans up at night depending on their individual circumstances, such as relationship problems or work stress

