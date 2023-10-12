More than 20 Americans were killed in Israel. Here’s what we know so far.

A scholar committed to peace between Israelis and Palestinians. A former intensive-care nurse. A Missouri native who died shielding her teenage son.

These are some of the 22 Americans killed in Saturday’s terrorist attacks in Israel. An unknown number of U.S. citizens are also being held hostage by Hamas. It is unclear whether any American citizens have been killed by retaliatory Israeli strikes on Gaza.

When Hayim Katsman received his doctorate from the University of Washington in 2021, friends encouraged him to stay in the United States. He could build a good life there, they said, maybe even in Seattle, a city where his family had long roots. headtopics.com

Katsman, 32, was adamant. He wanted to return to Israel and the small commune where he had lived for years. He was committed to forging a more peaceful future for the residents of Israel and the Palestinians. HisKatsman was hiding in a closet with a neighbor, Avital Alajem, when militants overran the kibbutz. He was closest to the door, AlajemKatsman was a rare combination, friends said.

His mother, Hannah Wacholder Katsman, grew up in Cincinnati, while his father, Daniel Katsman, is from Seattle. The family moved to Israel in 1990, and Hayim, the second of six siblings, was born a year later.A dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, Katsman won a prize for an academic paper he wrote about contemporary religious Zionism. headtopics.com

Troen is a professor emeritus of Israel studies at Brandeis University outside Boston. His children, including Deborah, are U.S. and Israeli citizens. The family moved to Israel in 1975 when Deborah was a child. She had lived at aIt was 3 a.m.

