More than 100 dead in Iraq wedding hall fire as officials warn the toll could rise

Authorities warn that the death toll, already at more than 100, could rise from a fire that raced through a wedding hall in Iraq's Nineveh province. Another man injured in the fire at the hospital also told Rudaw that the blaze started as the couple prepared for their dance.“They lit up fireworks. It hit the ceiling, which caught fire,” he said, adding: “The entire hall was on fire in seconds.

”

Health officials in Nineveh province raised the death toll to 114, though federal officials did not immediately update their figure of at least 100 killed. Health Ministry spokesman Saif Badr put the number of injured at 150 in that earlier statement, which was carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

A fire that raced through a wedding hall in northern Iraq has killed at least 100 people, authorities said.“All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident,” al-Badr said. headtopics.com

Ahmed Dubardani, a health official in the province, told Rudaw that many of those injured suffered serious burns. “The majority of them were completely burned, and some others had 50% to 60% of their bodies burned,” Dubardani said. “This is not good at all. The majority of them were not in good condition.”

"There were about to do a slow dance, and then they lit up this thing for the dance which caught fire," one injured woman told Rudaw from a hospital gurney.

A fire that raced through a wedding hall in northern Iraq has killed at least 100 people, authorities said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani ordered an investigation into the fire and asked the country’s interior and health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.

Najim Jubouri, the provincial governor of Nineveh, said some of the injured had been transferred to regional hospitals. He cautioned that there were no final casualty figures yet from the blaze. He also declared a week of mourning.

Hamdaniya is on Iraq’s Nineveh Plains and under the control of its central government, though it is close to and claimed by Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish regional government. Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdish region, ordered hospitals there to help those hurt in the blaze.

The United Nations’ mission to Iraq offered its condolences over the blaze as well, describing its staff as “shocked and hurt by the huge loss of life and injuries” in the blaze.

Father Rudi Saffar Khoury, a priest at the wedding, said it was unclear what was to blame for the fire.

Iraqi officials say a wedding hall hit by a deadly fire used a highly flammable type of “sandwich panel” cladding that is illegal in the country.“It could be a mistake by the event organizers or venue hosts, or maybe a technical error,” Khoury told the Associated Press. “It was a disaster in every sense of the word.”

Civil defense officials quoted by the Iraqi News Agency described the wedding hall’s exterior as decorated with a highly flammable type of “sandwich panel” cladding that is illegal in the country.

“The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out,” the civil defense officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why authorities in Iraq allowed the cladding to be used on the hall, though corruption and mismanagement remain endemic two decades after the