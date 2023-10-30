More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection and hope

People sign "I love you" while gathered at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

United States Headlines Read more: PennLive »

Eldorado Gold updates 2023 guidanceCanada-headquartered Eldorado Gold has tweaked its guidance for gold production, cost and capital expenditure (capex) to narrow the ranges, reflecting its updated expectations for the company. Gold production is expected to be 475 000 oz to 495 000 oz, from the previous guidance of 475 000 oz to 515 000 oz. Read more ⮕

X-Men Cosplay Photo Shoot Unleashes the Rare Villains You Almost Never SeeThese three distinct cosplays show just how varied the X-Men are, as they span the franchise's history from the 1960s all the way to the '90s. Read more ⮕

Police fatally shoot woman who they said had BB gun at California bus stopPolice could be heard yelling at the woman to drop a weapon in footage obtained by a news videographer. Read more ⮕

Anaheim police officers shoot, kill woman carrying pellet gunAn investigation is underway after Anaheim police officers shot and killed a woman who was believed to be armed. Read more ⮕

Anaheim police fatally shoot woman wielding realistic-looking pellet gunA 20-year-old woman was killed in a confrontation with Anaheim officers in which she was apparently wielding a realistic-looking BB or pellet gun, police said. Read more ⮕

14-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to shoot everyone at bar in NW Harris CountyA 14-year-old was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot everyone inside a sports bar on Saturday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said. Read more ⮕