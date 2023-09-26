More students gain eligibility for free school meals under expanded US program

More students in schools serving low-income communities will be eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost under a rule change announced Tuesday by the U.S. The new rule will expand access to universal meals through a program known as the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP.
Instead of requiring families to fill out individual applications for free or reduced-price meals, schools participating in the program receive federal funding based on income data, with local or state money filling in any gaps in the cost of offering meals to all students. Advocates say reducing administrative burdens like applications helps ensure children don’t go hungry.
Some have criticized the costs of the program. The Republican Study Committee has called for, arguing it ignores the individual income eligibility of each student. Nationally, expanding a community-based model of universal meals would alleviate burdens on many families, said Anna Korsen, policy and program director at Full Plates Full Potential, a nonprofit organization in Maine that works on maximizing access to school meals.
“The federal poverty guidelines that dictate who gets a free meal and who doesn’t are really outdated,” Korsen said.
Meantime, eight states — California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Vermont — have made school meals
“The federal poverty guidelines that dictate who gets a free meal and who doesn’t are really outdated,” Korsen said. “There are so many families that on paper don’t qualify for a free meal, and they can get lumped into this group of ... families that can afford to pay for lunch or breakfast at school. But really, those families are living paycheck to paycheck.”
Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack said the rule change is a step toward fulfilling the promise of healthy school meals for all.
