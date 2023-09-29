More refugees to come from Latin America, Caribbean under Biden's new 125,000 refugee cap

As the number of migrants coming to the U.S.’s southern border is climbing, the Biden administration aims to admit more refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean over the next year. The decision on next year’s refugee cap comes as the U.S.coming to the southern border, many hoping to seek asylum in the U.S.

The administration has been under intense pressure from fellow Democrats to deal with the issue while also being hammered by Republicans who allege the administration has done little to secure the border.

The cap is the target for how many refugees the United States aims to admit from around the world in any given year, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the U.S. will admit that many. As of August, the U.S. had admitted only about 51,000 of the possible 125,000.

The Jewish humanitarian organization HIAS said in a news release Friday that they welcomed the number set by the president, calling it a “worthy target.” But the organization’s President and CEO Mark Hetfield noted there was a still a lot of room between the number of refugees the administration said it aimed to admit this year and how many actually got to come. headtopics.

