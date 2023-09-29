More refugees to come from Latin America, Caribbean under Biden's new 125,000 refugee cap

As the number of migrants coming to the U.S.’s southern border is climbing, the Biden administration aims to admit more refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean over the next year. (Gregory Bull, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) As the number of migrants coming to the U.S.'s southern border is climbing,more refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean over the next year.

The White House Friday released the targets for how many refugees it aims to admit over the next fiscal year starting October 1 and from what regions of the world.But in a significant shift, the administration said it aims to admit 35,000 to 50,000 refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean compared to this year's goal of 15,000. Concurrently, the number of refugees it aims to admit from Europe and Central Asia went down from 15,000 to between 2,000 to 3,000 in the coming year.

The administration also got rid of an “unallocated reserve” from previous years that allowed it to set aside some slots and use them in any region. The decision on next year’s refugee cap comes as the U.S.coming to the southern border, many hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. The administration has been under intense pressure from fellow Democrats to deal with the issue while also being hammered by Republicans who allege the administration has done little to secure the border. headtopics.

Read more:

ksatnews »

More refugees to come from Latin America, Caribbean under Biden's new 125,000 refugee capAs the number of migrants coming to the U.S.’s southern border is climbing, the Biden administration aims to admit more refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean over the next year

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and CaribbeanSept. 22 – 27, 2023 A plane in Brazil dropped water on a forest fire fanned by strong winds, high temperatures and dry weather.

American Influence Is Needed in Latin America Now Like Never BeforeWe have a duty both to our national security and the people of Latin America to show up in the region and bring solutions, not just lectures.

Mexico plans to host Latin America summit on migration'It is not just a Mexican issue,' says President Lopez Obrador, noting the flow of refugees through Mexico has grown dramatically, specifically from Central and South America.

Biden to allow in up to 125,000 refugees in 2024President Biden said he will allow in up to 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2024, including up to 50,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Our America: Trouble On Tap | America's Lead ProblemAbout 20 to 30 million people get water from lead pipes in this country. Research shows even low levels of exposure can permanently alter brain development. We explore the crisis of safe drinking water in the U.S. and the solutions that are often tied up in bureaucratic red tape.