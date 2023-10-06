Ending NYC’s flood horrors is another reason to roll back migrant spendingNew Yorkers can expect to be slammed with another round of heavy rainfall Saturday — with officials warning of the potential

Mayor Eric Adams activated the city’s Flash Flood Emergency Plan ahead of the anticipated storm, urging those in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground if necessary. The rain, brought on by a cold front, is expected to sweep into the area around 2 a.m. and could last as late as 8 p.m.,New York City is expected to receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches, though some areas could see as much as 4 inches of rainfall, forecasters said.

Parts of New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley are also being warned ahead of the downpour.Most of the heavy rainfall should end by the end of the day, however. “Forecasts now predict significant rainfall in New York City, with the highest rates starting at 4am,” Gov. Kathy Hochul headtopics.com

“While it’s unlikely we see the same volume as last week, flash flooding is still possible in high-risk areas. Please, be alert, take precautions & monitor your local forecasts.”The flash flood warnings come just one week after the Big Apple battled apocalyptic flooding.JFK Airport set a new daily rainfall record — 7.97 inches, the most since 1948, when data was first collected.

