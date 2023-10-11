More presumed human remains found in Titan submersible wreckage, Coast Guard says

U.S. Coast Guard marine safety engineers conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from the Titan submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 1. (U.S. National Transportation Safety Board/AP)More presumed human remains were recovered last week from the last of the debris of the Titan submersible, which imploded in June during a 2½ -mile descent to the Titanic shipwreck, U.S.

Although salvage operations are over, the board will keep investigating the accident by interviewing witnesses and running forensic tests as it prepares to hold a public hearing on what caused the implosion and how officials can prevent similar catastrophes.

Presumed human remains were among the debris recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage June 28. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post), in which a private classification agency works with submersible manufacturers from the design phase and continues to inspect the crafts while they're in operation. The process is voluntary but considered standard in the industry.

OceanGate sold tickets for $250,000 to take passengers 2½ miles to the ocean floor to see the remnants of the Titanic, where the pressure is 400 times the atmospheric pressure that people experience on land.After an extensive search, the Coast Guard found debris fields that have been indentified as the Titan submersible.

