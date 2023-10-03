| More people of color are voting Republican. That’s not all bad news.

People of color aren’t voting against the Trump-era Republicans as much as I hoped and once expected. In fact, the Trump version of the party is gettingthan the McCain-Romney one did.

As recently as the early 2000s, the United States had lots of liberal Republican politicians and voters in the Northeast, and conservative Democrats in the South.

It's not clear why that happened.

I’m not arguing that conservative-but-Democratic-voting people of color were the ones stopping the party from being more progressive in the past. That small subset of voters doesn’t have that much power. But there are some voters of color who prefer Republicans to this more liberal Democratic Party.

Third, these voting shifts will, I hope, force the news media and the Democratic Party to finally start thinking about voters of color in more nuanced and sophisticated ways. For my entire adult life, every presidential election has had the same simplistic discourse about voters of color.

A Pissed Off Trump Shows Up for His Bank Fraud TrialTrump's long trial began Monday—and Trump decided to show up to display his discontent.

