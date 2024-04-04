More Michigan voters plan to vote by mail than in person on election day

More voters in Michigan plan to vote by mail than in person on election day , according to a Spry Strategies poll.that 43.3 percent of the 709 likely voter respondents intend to vote via an absentee mail-in ballot, while 41.2 percent plan to show up at that ballot box on election day . Another nine percent say they will vote early, but in person, while nearly seven percent are unsure how they will cast their ballots. During the 2020 election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, 3.

2 million of the state’s 5.5 million ballots were absentee ballots, Mlive. While the poll indicates the absentee voter turnout will be less than in 2020, it reveals the voting method has gained popularity since 2016, so much so it is preferable to a plurality of voter

Michigan Voters Mail-In Ballots Election Day Absentee Poll

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Go blue: Democrats blitz Michigan enthusiasm as Biden falls to Trump in the pollsMichigan Democrats are ramping up their operations in the battleground state, learning from mistakes in 2016.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Fan suspects Kate Middleton used 2016 Vogue cover to create botched post-surgery photoKate Middleton spotted leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William after post-surgery Photoshop fail

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

2016 suicide not tied to claims of Clintons’ sex traffickingHuman trafficking researcher Monica Petersen’s 2016 death in Haiti sparked a conspiracy theory that she was killed for i

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

New TV Series on Female Journalists Covering 2016 Presidential Campaign Receives Mixed ReviewsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

MLB's percentage of international-born players drops slightly to 27.8%, lowest since 2016The percentage of Major League Baseball players born outside the 50 states dipped slightly to 27.8%, its lowest level since 2016. There were 264 players from 19 nations and territories outside of the 50 states among 949 players on opening day active rosters and injured, restricted and inactive lists, according to the commissioner.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

What Do The 2016 CMAs Have To Do With Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter'?Randi Richardson is a reporter for NBC News' TODAY.com based in Brooklyn.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »