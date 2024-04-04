More Michigan Voters Opt for Mail-In Ballots, Poll Shows

More voters in Michigan plan to vote by mail than in person on election day , according to a Spry Strategies poll.that 43.3 percent of the 709 likely voter respondents intend to vote via an absentee mail-in ballot, while 41.2 percent plan to show up at that ballot box on election day . Another nine percent say they will vote early, but in person, while nearly seven percent are unsure how they will cast their ballots. During the 2020 election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, 3.

2 million of the state’s 5.5 million ballots were absentee ballots, Mlive. While the poll indicates the absentee voter turnout will be less than in 2020, it reveals the voting method has gained popularity since 2016, so much so it is preferable to a plurality of voter

Michigan Voters Mail-In Ballots Election Day Absentee Voting Poll

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Biden victory in Michigan could depend on Black VotersMichigan faith leader Rev. Kenneth Flowers says President Biden should not take the Black vote for granted.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Biden's Support Among Voters of Color Shrinks in Michigan, Poll ShowsPresident Biden's support among voters of color in Michigan has significantly decreased, according to a new poll. His lead over former President Trump dropped from a 62-point advantage in 2020 to a 21-point advantage in the recent March poll. This decline in support is a national trend, indicating 'big problems' for Biden with voters of color, as stated by CNN elections analyst Harry Enten.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'We Need Joe Biden to Listen': 100,000+ Michigan Primary Voters Mark UncommittedJake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Michigan Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden as Voters Express Support for Mass Deportation of Illegal AliensSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Poll: More Michigan Voters Plan to Vote by Mail than on Election DaySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

The League of Women Voters is suing those involved in robocalls sent to New Hampshire votersThe League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to prevent those who sent robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice to New Hampshire voters from using artificial intelligence for future deceptions.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »