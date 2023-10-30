More Israeli troops pour into Gaza with IDF on ‘high alert’ on northern border

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson announced Monday that more military forces are pouring into the Gaza Strip and are 'directly engaging terrorists' as troops remain on 'high alert' along Israel’s border with Lebanon. In a briefing, the spokesperson said over the last 24 hours, 'we have expanded ground activities, with additional forces entering the Gaza Strip including Infantry, Armored Corps, Combat Engineering and Artillery Corps.

'Every terrorist cell that Hezbollah deploys to the security fence will be eliminated. Every terrorist cell that attempts to shoot at our territory will be eliminated. We will continue to operate in this way today as well. We will continue to maintain high alert in the north. This is the mission.' The developments come as a high-level Israeli official visited Doha to negotiate the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza alongside Qatari negotiators, Fox News has learned.

