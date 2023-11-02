Morata and Griezmann have Atletico poised for possible title run in Spanish league

Atletico visits Las Palmas on Friday seeking a win to pull level with Madrid and second-place Girona at the top of the table. Diego Simeone’s side also has a game in hand.Bayern Munich crashes out of German Cup. De Ligt hurt ahead of ‘Klassiker’ with DortmundIt has proven to be the only team capable of beating Madrid, when in September Morata scored a double and Griezmann added another goal in a 3-1 win at Atletico’s stadium.
Simeone’s side started clicking in the second half of last season, when it finished third in the standings mainly because of its poor start to the campaign, and that good form has carried over to 2023/24.Morata, now 31, joined Atletico in midway through the 2018-19 season from Chelsea, where he failed to reach his potential after standing out both at Real Madrid and on loan at Juventus.
Morata returned to Atletico when his loan deal ran out at the start of last season, but he only kept his starting job, reportedly, because Atletico couldn’t find a better replacement. Morata is off a great start with nine goals — six in the league and three in the Champions League — in 12 appearances.
