'Moral cowardice': Rep. Auchincloss urges Harvard to condemn students blaming Israel for attacks

Rep. Jake Auchincloss said that while the student groups have a right to issue a statement, the university should have condemned their message in no uncertain terms. | Alex Brandon/APRep.

“The statement from the student groups is morally depraved. The statement from Harvard’s leadership is moral cowardice. And I was appalled by both,” Auchincloss (D-Mass.) told POLITICO in an interview. headtopics.com

On Monday, Auchincloss said on social media he was “ashamed” of the university after its leaders “failed ... to denounce the antisemitism” of the 32 student groups whothat the Hamas-led attack “did not occur in a vacuum” and that Israel was “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.

Harvard’s leadership said in a statement Monday that they “have no illusion that Harvard alone can readily bridge the widely different views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but we are hopeful that, as a community devoted to learning, we can take steps that will draw on our common humanity and shared values in order to modulate rather than amplify the deep-seated divisions and animosities so... headtopics.com

Auchincloss told POLITICO that Gay’s statement is “a testament to how much of a failure the first statement was yesterday” and still doesn’t “condemn the Harvard student groups for their antisemitic, pro-terrorism message.

Auchincloss, who graduated from Harvard in 2010, said he exchanged messages with the provost of the university on Monday and that he still wants to talk to Gay about the university’s response to the students’ statement. headtopics.com

