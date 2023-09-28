Moose wandering Stockholm subway system fatally shot after animal led to 7 station closures

A moose that was found wandering down the tracks of the Stockholm subway and causing havoc was shot dead by a wildlife ranger on Wednesday. After failed efforts to catch it or make it leave the enclosure, the moose turned around and ran in the opposite direction. It was shot dead at Varby Gard at about 3 p.m., after which the traffic slowly resumed.

Report says that the moose wandered for several hours and the number of stations that were shut down gradually increased.The animal moved back and forth very quickly, Keisu said.

After several attempts to catch it or make it leave the enclosure, the moose was shot dead at Varby Gard.