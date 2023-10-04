Moonbathing may deliver energy, inspiration and overall well-being, astrologer says

A blue supermoon stole the show above San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. This time lapse shows the stunning cosmic event dazzling in the night skies above the city.

This full moon, known also as a Wolf Moon, rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, on Jan. 28, 2021.Most often, moonbathing is done in places where the moon is in full view. "All you have to do is stand or sit in the light of the moon and absorb the light for five or more minutes."

"To fully capture its cyclical creation and revealing power, it is best to moonbathe every two or three days or at least once a week," Crysler told Fox News Digital. "When we connect to the moon's light, there is a cosmic connection to a natural cycle in the body due to the parallel energetic system.

"It reveals our truth because it works with emotional signals from the soul or subconscious," she also said. "It has the power to create a new beginning or birth and also a manifestation of a dream or goal or conception." "All you have to do is stand or sit in the light of the moon and absorb the light for five or more minutes. Make it romantic! Bring some water with you to absorb the lunar frequency," she added."Enjoy the connection. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

'Fertile ground': Goldman names stocks to tap a $6 trillion renewables market, gives one 58% upsideThe share of electrification as an energy source is set to rise, and it's time to revisit some major clean energy stocks, the investment bank says.

Julianne Moore Based 'May December' Performance on Mary Kay Letourneau'May December' director Todd Haynes broke down how Julianne Moore used Mary Kay Letourneau as an inspiration for her role in the film

McDonald's Customer Sues After Being Served 'Chemicals' in Coffee CupSherry Head says she has permanent scarring in her throat and may need corrective surgery.

Annie Tomlin, Author at Well+GoodAnnie Tomlin is a writer and editor focusing on the intersection of sustainability and well-being.