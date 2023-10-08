Moon Knight Director Wanted Surprising Avenger to Appear

Moon Knight is arguably Marvel's most separated property yet, with the Oscar Isaac-starring series completely standing on itself with no appearances from other Marvel characters or plot threads. Though Marc Spector (Isaac) didn't get the help of the Avengers, Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab says he was hoping he'd be able to get the Hulk into the show.
"For me, I was very curious to know what would happen, I would like to bring Hulk to the equation. why? Because Hulk has two personalities. And Moon Knight has two personalities," Diab said in a recent interview with Arabic Marvel (with translation provided by Cosmic Circus).
Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) isn't the only character Diab would have liked to see in the series. The filmmaker says he would have liked to see Spector go toe-to-toe with Erik Killmonger and Thanos as well. headtopics.com
"I really like Kilmonger, and I like Thanos because I love gray characters. I don't like black and white. I love characters with depth. I tried my best with this character (Arthur Harrow), and by the way, this character is completely invented. Marvel likes to create a character, and then we give them a name," he added.
Sara, entirely from our imagination. So, I was very proud that he was a character with depth. He doesn't kill anyone; He kills villains. headtopics.com