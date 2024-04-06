Mookie Betts Making a Case for NL MVP

Mookie Betts has lived up to the hype since wearing Dodger blue and is already making a case for NL MVP . Cubbies' pitcher Jordan Wicks doesn't have the stuff to challenge Mookie, and our MLB picks expect the L.A. batter to crush him. After dropping the first of a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs , the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to bounce back in game two at Wrigley Field.as rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes just his third career start on the mound.
With Yamamoto’s up and down play, he’ll need plenty of support from the Blue Crew’s bats., nobody doubted the star shortstop would find success in the City of Angels. After signing a 12-year. $365 million extension the other day, it’s safe to say Betts has more than lived up to expectations. The seven-time All-Star is coming off his sixth Silver Slugger Award and is the early favorite for NL MVP. Through 10 games this season, he’s already racked up 17 hits with five home runs and 11 RBIs — plus he has a slash line of .447/.553
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers Chicago Cubs NL MVP Baseball
