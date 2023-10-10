Monumental Sports Network will stream Caps, Wizards, Mystics games

Monumental Sports Network, the regional sports network formerly known as NBC Sports Washington, on Tuesday launched a direct-to-consumer streaming service that gives in-market fans without cable or satellite subscriptions a new way to watch Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics games.
Monthly ($19.99) and annual ($199.99) subscriptions are available for the service, which has been in the works since Ted Leonsis's Monumental Sports & Entertainmentand arrives in time for the 2022-23 NHL and NBA seasons. The service is only available to viewers within a roughly 150-mile radius of D.C.
"Our goal with this is to make our games accessible to fans in market who don't have cable or satellite subscriptions," Zach Leonsis, president of media and new enterprises for Monumental, said in a video interview. "We're delighted that we can finally make these games accessible to all fans.
An interview series hosted by former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols and a pair of weekly shows offering behind-the-scenes looks at the Capitals (“Caps Red Line”) and Wizards (“Beyond the Buzzer”) have already debuted as part of the network’s new lineup of team-focused original programming.
Leonsis said Monumental Sports Network might increase its variety of subscription options in the future, perhaps to include single-game or team-specific plans. "I can imagine these bundles evolving and growing in a year-over-year basis," he said. "This is an exciting start for us."