Monument honoring slain civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo and friend is unveiled in Detroit park

A monument has been unveiled in Detroit that commemorates a white mother slain while doing civil rights work in Alabama in 1965 and the Black friend who helped raise her children after her death. From left, relatives of Sarah Evans and Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison view 7-foot-tall granite monument commemorating Evans and her friend, Viola Liuzzo on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Viola Liuzzo Park in northwest Detroit.

Liuzzo was a white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)2 of 5FILE - This undated file photo of white civil rights activist from Detroit, Viola Liuzzo. A monument was unveiled Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Detroit to commemorate the white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march, along with the Black friend who helped raise her children following her death. (AP Photo, File)3 of 5 Liuzzo was a white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march. Evans helped raise her children following her death. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)4 of 5The sculpture of Viola Liuzzo in Detroit park that bears her name is shown on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Read more:

AP »

Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults receive monument marking final resting placeThe He Knows Your Name ministry is behind the monument at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

How to Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game TonightThe Lions visit the Packers to open Week 4 of the NFL season. Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers - September 28, 2023View the Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers game played on September 28, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers - September 29, 2023View the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game played on September 29, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Line MovementNFL line and odds movement for Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers on Sep 28, 2023.

Detroit vs Green Bay Stats & Past Results - NFL Game on September 28, 2023Detroit vs Green Bay in NFL History: Check Past Results And Stats For Insights On The Game - September 28, 2023!

|

From left, relatives of Sarah Evans and Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison view 7-foot-tall granite monument commemorating Evans and her friend, Viola Liuzzo on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Viola Liuzzo Park in northwest Detroit. Liuzzo was a white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)2 of 5FILE - This undated file photo of white civil rights activist from Detroit, Viola Liuzzo. A monument was unveiled Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Detroit to commemorate the white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march, along with the Black friend who helped raise her children following her death. (AP Photo, File)3 of 5From left, relatives of Sarah Evans and Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison view 7-foot-tall granite monument commemorating Evans and her friend, Viola Liuzzo on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Viola Liuzzo Park in northwest Detroit. Liuzzo was a white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march. Evans helped raise her children following her death. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)4 of 5The sculpture of Viola Liuzzo in Detroit park that bears her name is shown on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The monument was unveiled Thursday in Detroit to commemorate the white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march, along with the Black friend who helped raise her children following her death. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)5 of 5The sculpture of Viola Liuzzo in Detroit park that bears her name is shown on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The monument was unveiled Thursday in Detroit to commemorate the white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march, along with the Black friend who helped raise her children following her death. (AP Photo/Corey Williams) |

From left, relatives of Sarah Evans and Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison view 7-foot-tall granite monument commemorating Evans and her friend, Viola Liuzzo on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Viola Liuzzo Park in northwest Detroit. Liuzzo was a white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)1 of 5

From left, relatives of Sarah Evans and Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison view 7-foot-tall granite monument commemorating Evans and her friend, Viola Liuzzo on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Viola Liuzzo Park in northwest Detroit. Liuzzo was a white mother who was slain in Alabama while shuttling demonstrators after the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)