Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights Line Movement

Opening odds are from a reputable international sportsbook with the highest limits.If you choose to make use of any information on this website including online sports betting services from any websites that may be featured on this website, we strongly recommend that you carefully check your local laws before doing so. It is your sole responsibility to understand your local laws and observe them strictly.

Covers does not provide any advice or guidance as to the legality of online sports betting or other online gambling activities within your jurisdiction and you are responsible for complying with laws that are applicable to you in your relevant locality. Covers disclaims all liability associated with your use of this website and use of any information contained on it.

United States Headlines Read more: Covers »

Golden Knights take on the Canadiens following shootout victoryThe Vegas Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens after the Golden Knights knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout. Read more ⮕

Golden Knights vs Kings NHL Box ScoreVegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game box score for Oct 28, 2023. Read more ⮕

Jets vs Canadiens Odds, Picks, and Predictions Tonight: Caufield Gets One By HellebuyckNHL odds, picks, and predictions for the Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens on October 28. NHL betting best bet and free pick analysis. Read more ⮕

Winnipeg hosts New York after Lowry's 2-goal gameThe Winnipeg Jets host the New York Rangers after Adam Lowry's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Jets' 4-3 shootout loss. Read more ⮕

Adele honors 'incredibly brave' Matthew Perry during Las Vegas showBritish singer-songwriter Adele paid tribute to the 'Friends' actor, who died Saturday at 54, during her residency at Caesar's Palace. Read more ⮕

Trump attacks GOP opponents, Biden at Las Vegas campaign event: 'The gloves are off'Today's Video Headlines: 10/28/23 Read more ⮕