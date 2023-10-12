Months on, there are few signs that Turkey plans to honor its pledge to help Sweden join NATO

Three months after NATO announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to let Sweden become a member of the military organization, little sign has emerged that the Nordic country will be allowed to join its ranks anytime soon. The issue was expected to be raised Thursday at NATO headquarters where the 31 member countries were holding their second day of talks.

” Erdogan had relented after the Biden administration signaled it would let Turkey buy 40 new F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from the United States. Ankara also received assurances from Sweden that it would help revive Turkey’s own quest to join the European Union. As of Thursday though, no public sign had emerged that the Turkish leader had sent the key membership document.

Sweden’s national police chief expresses deep concern over escalating gang violenceThe Chief of Sweden's National Police expressed deep concern on Tuesday regarding a surge in gang violence throughout the year, that resulted in numerous fatalities.

Sweden's police chief says escalation in gang violence is 'extremely serious'Daily shootings and bombings by rival gangs have claimed dozens of lives, including those of teenagers and innocent bystanders.

A Swedish court has fined climate activist Greta Thunberg once again for disobeying police during an environmental protest in July in southern Sweden. The Malmo District Court on Wednesday fined her 2,250 kroner ($206). Thunberg has been fined for a similar offense earlier. She took part in a July 24 environmental protest at an oil terminal in Malmo where activists temporarily blocked access to the facility and were removed by police. Thunberg, 20, has admitted to the facts but denied guilt

