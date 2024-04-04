Monthly disability payments to be distributed starting May 1

The first installment goes out in 27 days, on Wednesday, May 1, to people with a serious debilitating disability that results in a limited income, according to the A second monthly installment will go out on May 30, and will replace June’s payment because June 1 is on a weekend. The maximum amount each filer can get depends on the category under which they applied for the payment.
People who live with SSI recipients to provide them with necessary care can qualify for a smaller monthly disbursement as an “essential person.” Individual filers receive up to $943 each month, people who filed as a couple can receive up to $1,415 a month, and essential persons get up to $472 each month,for the payments, a person needs to be at least partially blind or have a “physical or mental condition(s) that seriously limits their daily activities for a period of 12 months or more, or may be expected to result in deat
Monthly Disability Payments Debilitating Disabilities Limited Income Essential Persons SSI Recipients Eligibility Criteria
