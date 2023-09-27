Montgomery to pay $9.7 million to settle Damascus sex assault claims

Families of four former JV football players had alleged schools ignored looming threats before the teens were assaulted with broomsticks inside locker room. who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates wielding broomsticks in their locker room in 2018 and 2017, according to attorneys for the families.

“Damascus High School put a winning football culture ahead of everything,” said Timothy Maloney, a lawyer for one of the former players and his family. “Discipline, locker room supervision and student safety all went out the window.”

The school system paid most of the funds on behalf of victims who were attacked in the junior varsity locker room in 2018, according to their attorneys. Those attacks led to criminal cases against four of their teammates of

under Maryland laws covering nonconsensual acts involving the use of an object.The school system also paid a lesser amount to the family of another Damascus JV player attacked in the locker room in 2017, according to Malcolm Ruff, an attorney for that student and one of the 2018 victims. He said the incident was reported to the Damascus principal and should have put officials on notice of the. headtopics.com

“The weight of this settlement acknowledges what we and our clients have claimed since 2018 — that the Montgomery County public school system turned a blind eye to their legal duty to properly protect their own students,” Ruff said.

As part of settlements, the school system expressly denied liability, according to lawyers for the victims and their families.

Lawyers for the school system had vigorously defended the lawsuits. But they faced theAdvertisement

A spokesman for the school system did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The long-standing legal claims, originally filed in 2020, asserted that

school officials didn’t properly respond to reports of sexual assaults inside Montgomery County high school locker rooms

, including the 2017 incident. The officials instead left the Damascus locker room unsupervised, according to lawyers for the victims’ families, and allowed a player to remain on the JV squad despite his history of violence and sexual harassment.

The claims got a significant boost in May when U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte ruled that most of them could proceed to trial. Messitte didn’t say if the claims were true; rather, he said the families’ attorneys had provided reasonable evidence that they could be. “Plaintiffs have put forward evidence that a reasonable jury could conclude that reckless or callous indifference occurred here,” Messitte said from the bench.In recent weeks, according to federal court records, lawyers for the school system and victims began submitting stipulations of dismissals on behalf of three of the victims — an indication the parties had reached settlements.

Thomas DeGonia, an attorney for one of the 2018 victims, said the duration of the ligation was a challenge to all of the victims and their families.

“Nothing can undo the events and failures from five years ago,” he said Wednesday. “But in reaching this settlement, it allows them to begin to move forward.”Share

Claims pending on behalf of the fourth victim were settled recently, said that family’s attorney, Maloney.

“The negligence was appalling,” he said Wednesday, “and resulted in severe sexual assaults right in the school building.”

It is not clear how soon a jury trial would have taken place.In May, when Messitte ruled the claims could proceed to trial, he indicated that if the sides could not reach settlements, the case could go before jurors for three weeks in February. School system attorneys, however, appealed Messitte’s ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, and received a stay — or pause — in the proceedings from the appeals court.

The locker room attacks at the center of litigation unfolded the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2018, inside the Damascus junior varsity locker room, and just before the last practice of the season. At the time, the Damascus varsity squad had a 51-game winning streak and the JV team was a force in its own right.

The locker room lights suddenly went dark and a group of