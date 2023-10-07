Montgomery Steppe, Reichert take opposing positions on homelessness, migrant aid in supervisor debate

The hour-long forum provided the candidates with an opportunity to further expound upon topics of increasing importance ahead of the Nov. 7 special run-off election.

'We know that in the homelessness population there is an intersection of addiction, mental illness and also crime,' Reichert said. 'I don't believe people (in this population) should be sent to jail. I believe that they should be sent to mandatory treatment.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Musk's Cowboy Cosplay, San Antonio Spurs: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this weekWith a new — and potentially winning — Spurs season ahead, Current readers clearly can't get enough news about the city's NBA team. Indeed, half of our most-read news stories of the week focused on the Spurs, including its current and former players.

Friday roundup: Auburn High scores on final play; Mary G. Montgomery & West Morgan stay unbeatenGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al

Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicideOne man is dead and another is now under arrest, charged in the overnight homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Fatal shooting in Montgomery's StoneyBrooke neighborhood leaves 18-year-old dead - WAKA 8Montgomery, Alabama

Hotel fire in Montgomery County injures 2, officials sayTwo people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Montgomery County hotel early Saturday morning.

Convicted Montgomery murderer arrested on rape chargeA Montgomery man who served time in prison for a felony murder conviction has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape, according to court documents.