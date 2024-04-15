Montgomery Mayor Calls for Community-Driven Solutions to Address Gun Violence

MONTGOMERY , Ala. - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued a statement via social media Monday reacting to a number of recent shootings in the Capital City, some of which have ended with death or serious injuries.for as-of-yet unknown reasons, said “there have been too many shootings in our city especially over the last several days.”
There have been too many shootings in our city especially over the last several days. Some of them have resulted in serious injuries and deaths. This is why Selma Mayor James Perkins and I felt called to host a community violence intervention summit. SRThe mayor added that “we need more community-driven solutions to address gun violence in our area,” and said the shootings are the reason he and Selma Mayor James Perkins hosted aHowever real change must come from the people most impacted.
Montgomery Mayor Shootings Gun Violence Community-Driven Solutions
