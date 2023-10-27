Montgomery County’s oldest resident celebrates her 109th birthday

There are over 100 reasons to celebrate life in Ardmore Friday as Montgomery County’s oldest lifelong resident turned 109 years old.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferriera met with Mrs. Caroline Mary Merrill of Ardmore who celebrated her 109th birthday surrounded by friends and family. Though Mrs. Merrill, born in 1914, has lived through many decades, she remains enthusiastic about life. Mrs. Merrill’s family was one of the first Black families to move and purchase a home in Ardmore in the late 1880s. The birthday girl graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1934 before becoming a wife and mother. She went on to become a private duty nurse and a loving daycare mother, touching the hearts of generations of kids in Montgomery County.

From her trip to Brussels and Barcelona at 101, to her devotion to exercising, Mrs. Merrill keeps on going. "I’ve had a good life," said Merrill."It’s been a blessing because I have learned basically to enjoy life, to smile, to appreciate the little things like being outside and fresh air since my mother likes to get out every day," said Merrill-Bright."Everybody asks me that. The Lord just keeps me going. That’s all I can say. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOX29philly »

Black bear captured after wandering around parts of Montgomery County: policeA black bear spotted roaming around several spots in Montgomery County this week has been captured, according to the Plymouth Township Police Department. Read more ⮕

Montgomery teen motorcyclists talk about surviving hit-and-runTwo Montgomery teenagers say they are grateful to be alive after a terrifying hit-and-run accident. Read more ⮕

Montgomery teen motorcyclists talk about surviving hit-and-runTwo Montgomery teenagers say they are grateful to be alive after a terrifying hit-and-run accident. Read more ⮕

Montgomery Biscuits hold annual Halloween Fan FestMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕

Bear spotted roaming around Montgomery County, police sayOfficials are warning people to stay vigilant after a bear had been spotted roaming around multiple neighborhoods in Montgomery County. Read more ⮕

Black bear spotted multiple times near Plymouth Meeting Mall in Montgomery CountyThe bear was last spotted at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Read more ⮕