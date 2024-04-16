Montgomery County Deputy Jermyius Young Laid to Rest

Family, friends, and co-workers said goodbye to Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy Jermyius Young on Monday.MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Montgomery County Deputy Jermyius Young was laid to rest Monday by his family, friends, and fellow deputies.

Young is the first on-duty death that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has had under Sheriff Derrick Cunningham’s leadership. The loss has been difficult for the department. “I loved this young man because he was true,” Cunningham said in his eulogy. “And he was true to me.” The sheriff said Young will be remembered for his servant’s heart, adding that he volunteered his time with youth who aspired to be in law enforcement.“He personified the seven core values of the Army of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage,” said Col. Christian Neary of the 642nd Regional Support Group of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Montgomery County Deputy Jermyius Young Funeral Sheriff Derrick Cunningham On-Duty Death

