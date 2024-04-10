Montgomery Biscuits Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Home Opener

The Montgomery Biscuits , a minor league baseball team in Alabama , celebrated their 20th anniversary with their home opener at Riverwalk Stadium . Fans expressed their excitement and gratitude for being a part of Alabama 's baseball history.

The team's general manager announced plans to enhance the fan experience with new concessions, a revamped kid's zone, and new merchandise. The celebration will continue throughout the season with giveaways and promotions for fans to enjoy.

