Montez Ford on WWE Fastlane setting 'tone' for Street Profits, Jade Cargill possibilities

WWE Hall of Famer debuts at WrestleDream in massive AEW signing: ‘So many possibilities’The Street Profits’ Montez Ford before he, Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley face the LWO at WWE Fastlane on Saturday (8 p.m.

Q: Is Bobby Lashley someone you guys looked up to coming up in your career and looked at and said, ‘It would be great at some point to work with’? A: It’s very important. It sets the tone. For the past few weeks and months we have been showing you a lot. We have had a couple of hiccups here and there, but like you said (this is) the first time we are actually officially paired together as a unit.

A: I feel like it’s gonna be whatever the viewer decides it to be. We are gonna have similar situations to individuals in life, things that they go through, certain decisions they have to make. And whatever we decide to do, whatever motive we have, I think they are gonna decide whether they like it or not based on the decision we make. headtopics.com

A: You can’t necessarily change all the things that come with The Street Profits. From day one we have always come out in unison and let everyone know the solo cups is what we do. We switched a few things but that doesn’t mean you switch entirely. If you decide to do a new program, you’re not just gonna change your whole motive of life and how you handle the day-to-day functions.

"The Greatest of All Time'' John Cena will make his NXT TV debut when he is in Carmelo Hayes' corner against Bron Breakker.

