Montana's TikTok Ban Blocked by Federal Judge

Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning TikTok in the state was blocked by a federal judge who called it unconstitutional. The ruling is a temporary win for TikTok, and a final ruling will come at a later date.





Montana's TikTok ban shows how US ban could unfold: a messInsider tells the global tech, finance, markets, media, healthcare, and strategy stories you want to know.

TikTok Sues Montana, Claiming the App's Ban is UnconstitutionalTikTok is suing the state of Montana, arguing that the app's ban there is unconstitutional.

Montana ban on changing gender on birth certificate blocked by judgeA Montana judge on Thursday blocked the state from enforcing a new rule that prohibited transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificate, local media reported.

Montana’s Drag Ban Is Now the Third of Its Kind to Be Blocked in CourtThe judge used the words of the bill’s author to determine that the legislation was unmistakably crafted with discriminatory intent, constituting an unconstitutional breach of freedom of speech and imposing content-based restrictions.

Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTokMontana’s proposal, which has backing from the state’s GOP-controlled legislature, is more sweeping than bans in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. Digital crack. Good on Montana And Republicans Wonder Why Gen Z Won't Vote For Them

