Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

A Montana judge has blocked enforcement of a law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and healthcare providers that a law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender...

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and healthcare providers that a law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria.

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue, but Marks has said he expects his decision on the injunction will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

Montana is one of at least 22 states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors andSome bans have been temporarily blocked by courts, while others have been allowed to take effect. headtopics.com

All the laws ban gender-affirming surgery for minors. Such procedures are rare, with fewer than 3,700 performed in the U.S. on patients ages 12 to 18 from 2016 through 2019, according to a. It's not clear how many of those patients were 18 when they underwent surgery.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minorsA Montana judge has blocked enforcement of a law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors. District Court Judge Jason Marks on Tuesday said the law is unconstitutional.

Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minorsA Montana judge has blocked enforcement of a law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

Youth Climate Lawsuits Like Montana May Be Tip Of The Legal IcebergIn Layla v. Commonwealth of Virginia, the plaintiffs are taking on what they call the state’s legacy of fossil fuel permitting and reliance on fossil fuels as a major ...

Grizzly bear and her cub euthanized after 'conflicts with people' in MontanaThe bears had broken into cabins, garages, outdoor freezers, unsecured trash and a trailer searching for food, officials said.

A state judge has temporarily blocked a Montana law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youthA state judge has temporarily blocked a Montana law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth

Yodeling Comes to ‘The Voice’ as Teen Ruby Leigh Lands Four Chair TurnLeigh impressed with her cover of Patsy Montana’s 1935 “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

September 27, 2023 at 11:41 am EDTSeptember 27, 2023 at 11:41 am EDTA law to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors in Montana is temporarily banned, a state judge ruled Tuesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and healthcare providers that a law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria.

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue, but Marks has said he expects his decision on the injunction will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

Montana is one of at least 22 states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors andSome bans have been temporarily blocked by courts, while others have been allowed to take effect.

All the laws ban gender-affirming surgery for minors. Such procedures are rare, with fewer than 3,700 performed in the U.S. on patients ages 12 to 18 from 2016 through 2019, according to a. It's not clear how many of those patients were 18 when they underwent surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Listen