Montana is appealing a landmark climate change ruling that favored youth plaintiffs

FILE - Plaintiffs in a climate lawsuit brought by children and young adults in Montana listen to arguments during a May 12, 2023, court hearing in Helena, Mont. The office of Montana’s Republican attorney general is appealing a landmark ruling in the case from a state judge who said officials weren’t doing enough to protect the plaintiffs from the harms of global warming.

from climate change. Last week in France, the European Court of Human Rights heard arguments from six young Portuguese people and their lawyers who saidIt will likely be several months before the state of Montana files its brief laying out its appeal of Seeley’s ruling, Bowen Greenwood, clerk of the Montana Supreme Court, said Monday.“These regulations are showing their age and it’s time to hear from Montanans about what MEPA should look like today and into the future,” Chris Dorrington, director of the DEQ, said in a statement.

Read more:

sdut »

Christie bashes Trump's request for RNC to cancel debates: 'It’s wrong, and it’s disrespectful'Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed former President Donald Trump for saying the Republican National Committee should cancel the remaining Republican presidential debates.

Chambers throws for 3 TDs, runs for another in Montana State's 38-22 winSean Chambers threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Montana State to a 38-22 win over Portland State.

McDowell runs and throws for TDs, leads Montana past Idaho State 28-20Clifton McDowell threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Montana scored on a gadget play to hold off Idaho State 28-20.

Republican blockade of Ukraine aid and Slovakia's election play into Putin's handsRepublicans opposed to the US funding Ukraine’s lifeline against Russia scored their first major success when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t include a $6 billion request for aid in a stopgap bill that averted a government shutdown.

US House Speaker McCarthy braces for likely new Republican rebellionU.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy is staring down a threat to his leadership, which could plunge the Republican Party back into a crisis this week, days after dodging a federal government shutdown.

WSJ Opinion: The Second Republican Debate: Any Winners?Journal Editorial Report: The candidates chose to avoid Trump, which could be a mistake. Images: Reuters/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

FILE - Plaintiffs in a climate lawsuit brought by children and young adults in Montana listen to arguments during a May 12, 2023, court hearing in Helena, Mont. The office of Montana’s Republican attorney general is appealing a landmark ruling in the case from a state judge who said officials weren’t doing enough to protect the plaintiffs from the harms of global warming. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, file)The state filed notice on Friday that it is going to appeal the August ruling by District Court Judge Kathy Seeley, who found the Montana Environmental Policy Act violates the plaintiffs’ state constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment. The 1971 law requires state agencies to consider the potential environmental impacts of proposed projects and take public input before issuing permits.

Under a change to MEPA passed by the 2023 Legislature, the state Department of Environmental Quality does not have to consider the effect of greenhouses gases when issuing permits for fossil fuel projects unless the federal government declares carbon dioxide a regulated pollutant.The plaintiffs argued they were already feeling the consequences of climate change, with smoke from worsening wildfires choking the air they breathe and drought drying rivers that sustain agriculture, fish, wildlife and recreation. The state argued that the volume of greenhouse gasses released from Montana fossil fuel projects was insignificant compared to the world’s emissions.a government duty to protect citizens

from climate change. Last week in France, the European Court of Human Rights heard arguments from six young Portuguese people and their lawyers who saidIt will likely be several months before the state of Montana files its brief laying out its appeal of Seeley’s ruling, Bowen Greenwood, clerk of the Montana Supreme Court, said Monday.“These regulations are showing their age and it’s time to hear from Montanans about what MEPA should look like today and into the future,” Chris Dorrington, director of the DEQ, said in a statement.

Montanans are being asked what changes, if any, are needed to modernize MEPA and how greenhouse gas emissions and climate change should be analyzed. At least three public hearings are scheduled this month, including one in Billings on Monday night. The DEQ is also taking

The issue is being considered now, Dorrington said, in part because of the successful legal challenge by Montana youth.

“We want to start a thoughtful dialogue about greenhouse gas emissions and other topics, and we are seeking input that is balanced and driven by sound science,” he said.Black man’s 1845 lynching in downtown Indianapolis recounted with historical marker

The story of a Black man beaten to death in Indianapolis in a racially motivated 1845 lynching is now part of the city’s cultural trail in the form of a historical markerProsecutors reveal a reason for Capitol rioter’s secretive sentencing: His government cooperation

Federal authorities have revealed a reason for the unusual secrecy surrounding a Pennsylvania man’s guilty plea and prison sentence for attacking police during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021A woman riding a lawnmower is struck and killed by the wing of an airplane in Oklahoma

A woman riding a lawnmower next to an Oklahoma airport runway was killed when she was struck by the wing of an airplaneKevin Porter barred from Houston Rockets after domestic violence arrest in New York

The Houston Rockets have told Kevin Porter Jr. that he can not be with the team in any capacity in the wake of his domestic violence arrest last monthEnvironmental groups demand emergency rules to protect rare whales from ship collisions

A coalition of environmental groups is calling on the federal government to enact emergency rules to protect a vanishing species of whale from lethal collisions with large shipsFour people have died in a plane crash near the Utah desert tourist community of Moab‘Granny Annie’ found some solace living on the streets of Serra Mesa. Then she was killed with a pellet gun.