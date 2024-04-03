Montana Governor Deploys National Guard to Secure Southern Border

The governor of a northern border state is taking matters into his own hands to help secure the southern border after receiving 'crickets' from President Biden on a plan to resolve the crisis. Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a declaration on Tuesday, which authorizes the deployment of several Montana National Guardsmen to aid in Operation Lone Star. He joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss his decision to take action as a northern governor.

CNN HOST DEMANDS MAYORKAS RESPOND TO TRUMP CLAIM ON BIDEN WELCOMING MIGRANTS TO CHANGE ‘ELECTORAL DYNAMICS’ 'I declared an emergency so we could mobilize Montana National Guard troops to go down and fulfill a request that we got for Governor Abbott,' Gianforte told Harris Faulkner on Wednesday. 'I was down in Shelby Park. We saw how effective National Guard troops are at securing the border.' 'We're pleased to join Governor Abbott in Operation Lone Star to secure the border,' he continue

