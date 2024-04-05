Montana Democrat Jon Tester targeted in multi-million dollar ad campaign on illegal immigration

Sen. Jon Tester is the target of a new multi-million dollar ad blitz that highlights the vulnerable Montana Democrat 's record on illegal immigration. The $15.2 million statewide ad campaign financed by One Nation, which is closely aligned with Senate Republican leadership, is set to run until Sept. 2. The ads will reach voters through broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

The video, titled 'Line,' shows Tester speaking out against amnesty early in his Senate career before a more recent vote to provide a path to legal status and citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants. The ad further notes the senator's votes to continue funding locales, such as New York City, that have sanctuary policies in place for illegal immigrants

